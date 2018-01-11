TDOT, utilities preparing for winter weather

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.

Predicted snowfall amounts for the Midstate, as of 9 p.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

TDOT cannot treat the roads until after the rain in the forecast. (WSMV)

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are already running into a major issue ahead of the expected snow and ice.

Because of rain in the forecast on Thursday, crews can’t pre-treat the roads.

“If you brine in the rain, it just washes off. If you salt in the rain, it just washes off. We won’t be able to do anything until that Friday,” said Kathryn Schulte with TDOT.

TDOT plans to load trucks Thursday after the rain so crews will be ready to go as soon as possible on Friday morning.

TDOT has over 229,000 tons of salt and more than 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready to put on roads across the state.

Officials are asking drivers to be careful because rain could leave a layer of ice under any snow that falls on Friday.

When winter weather hits, TDOT says their first step is to clear the interstates, heavily trafficked roads, and areas like ramps, bridges and hills, so they can treat them as quickly as possible.

Nashville Electric Service plans to be on top of the weather as well. Officials there say they’re fully staffed and plan to have crews on standby in the event of a mass outage.

NES officials said it’s important for people to have an emergency kit, including a charged portable phone charger, in case the lights go out.

The city of Nashville is also preparing for slick roads. Mayor Megan Barry said the public works department will have trucks out Friday morning getting ready to clear streets if the snow starts to accumulate.

For some people, the approaching winter weather meant a mad dash to the grocery store. Some Kroger customers in Hermitage told News 4 they’d rather be safe than sorry.

Grocery stores are stocking up on necessities like milk, bread and eggs. Wine and beer have also been big sellers.

