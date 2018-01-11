Police searching for Hermitage bank robbery suspect - WSMV News 4

Police searching for Hermitage bank robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Metro Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank in Hermitage. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Metro Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank in Hermitage. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Police say the suspect got away in a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police say the suspect got away in a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Hermitage bank on Thursday.

Police said the suspect entered Regions Bank, 4444 Lebanon Pike, at 10 a.m. and gave the teller a robbery demand note.

The teller complied and the suspect got away in a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage.

The suspect is about 5-6 with a medium build. He has facial hair and wore tinted glasses and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.