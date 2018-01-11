Police searching for Hermitage bank robbery suspect

Police say the suspect got away in a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank in Hermitage. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Hermitage bank on Thursday.

Police said the suspect entered Regions Bank, 4444 Lebanon Pike, at 10 a.m. and gave the teller a robbery demand note.

The teller complied and the suspect got away in a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage.

The suspect is about 5-6 with a medium build. He has facial hair and wore tinted glasses and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt.

This man robbed the Regions Bank branch at 4444 Lebanon Pike today at 10 a.m. Know him? Please call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/MTjurWXztE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 11, 2018

This Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage is the suspected getaway vehicle from today's 10 a.m. Regions Bank robbery at 4444 Lebanon Pike. Recognize the truck? or suspect? Call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/TwsUN4RBmy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 11, 2018

