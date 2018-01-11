Mee McCormick's Carrot Ginger Soup

Carrot Ginger Soup (Vg & GF)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped white onion

4 cups chopped carrots

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup orange juice

zest of one orange

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh peeled ginger

1 tablespoon lemon juice

14-ounce can coconut milk

Freshly dash of cayenne pepper, to taste

1 heaping tablespoon of miso paste - diluted

Optional Thai Chili Sauce drizzled when served & fresh cilantro



Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the carrots, broth, orange juice, ginger, and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the carrots are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat. Puree with immersion blender or food processor, until very smooth. Return the soup to the saucepan and stir in the coconut milk, sea salt, cayenne & diluted miso paste. Reheat the soup over medium heat until hot. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve. Top with chili sauce & cilantro