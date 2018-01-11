Suspect arrested after foot chase in Franklin subdivision - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested after foot chase in Franklin subdivision

Nicholas Owens was arrested Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Franklin Police Department) Nicholas Owens was arrested Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin police officers arrested a suspect after a foot chase in a subdivision on Wednesday afternoon.

Nicholas Owens, 18, had been on the run after allegedly fleeing from police during a drug investigation in November.

He is also accused of leaving the scene of a crash on Tuesday night and leading officers on a pursuit in his car and on foot.

On Wednesday morning, police got a tip that Owens was at a home on Jeanette Place in the Maplewood subdivision. When officers arrived, Owens allegedly jumped out of a window at the home.

Police were able to capture Owens after they saw him jumping over the fence in a backyard on Shadycrest Lane.

Owens is being held on a $29,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25.

Owens is facing the following charges:

  • Evading arrest in a motor vehicle
  • Three counts of evading arrest on foot
  • Failure to report a crash
  • Two counts of leaving the scene of a crash
  • Driving without a license
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Failure to appear
  • Unlawful possession of a legend drug

