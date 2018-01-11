Gunman in custody after 2 injured in shooting in Madison area - WSMV News 4

Gunman in custody after 2 injured in shooting in Madison area

Posted: Updated:
Police escort Ronald Kirby from the Dollar General store. Kirby is accused of shooting the owner of Resolution Inc. on Thursday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Police escort Ronald Kirby from the Dollar General store. Kirby is accused of shooting the owner of Resolution Inc. on Thursday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Ronald Kirby, 62, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting someone inside a Madison building. (WSMV) Ronald Kirby, 62, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting someone inside a Madison building. (WSMV)
Police are investigating a shooting on Darbytown Drive. (WSMV) Police are investigating a shooting on Darbytown Drive. (WSMV)
Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Darbytown Drive in the Madison area. (WSMV) Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Darbytown Drive in the Madison area. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A gunman is in custody after shooting two people in the Madison area.

Metro Police said Ronald Kirby, 62, of Antioch, was found in the storage area of Dollar General after the shooting inside Resolution Inc. at 1101 Darbytown Drive.

Police said Kirby entered Resolution Inc. to see Ronald Francis, 59, of Gallatin, TN, the owner of the business.

Kirby went to the back of the building where Francis was and exchanged words with him. He then allegedly shot Francis in the face.

Police said Francis was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Another person inside the business had a gun and returned fire with Kirby. The bullet ricocheted and struck the man in the chin. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center with a minor injury.

Witnesses said Kirby fled the business and went into the Dollar General after the exchange of gunfire.

Police were in the process of clearing the Dollar General when Kirby verbally acknowledged he was in the storage area of the business.

Police said there was a delay in taking Kirby into custody because he was wearing electrical equipment, possibly because he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his Antioch home in October 2017. Police said that was the only call it had received in the past concerning Kirby.

Employees at Resolution Inc. said Kirby worked there several years ago but had been laid off. Kirby's employment status is not known.

Bellshire, Goodlettsville and Taylor Stratton elementary schools, Goodlettsville and Madison middle schools and Hunters Lane High School were placed on lock-out status while police searched for Kirby. All schools returned to normal just before noon after Kirby was in custody.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Gunman in custody after 2 injured in shooting in Madison areaMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.