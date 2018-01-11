Gunman in custody after 2 injured in shooting in Madison area

Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Darbytown Drive in the Madison area. (WSMV)

Ronald Kirby, 62, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting someone inside a Madison building. (WSMV)

Police escort Ronald Kirby from the Dollar General store. Kirby is accused of shooting the owner of Resolution Inc. on Thursday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A gunman is in custody after shooting two people in the Madison area.

Metro Police said Ronald Kirby, 62, of Antioch, was found in the storage area of Dollar General after the shooting inside Resolution Inc. at 1101 Darbytown Drive.

Police said Kirby entered Resolution Inc. to see Ronald Francis, 59, of Gallatin, TN, the owner of the business.

Kirby went to the back of the building where Francis was and exchanged words with him. He then allegedly shot Francis in the face.

Police said Francis was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Another person inside the business had a gun and returned fire with Kirby. The bullet ricocheted and struck the man in the chin. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center with a minor injury.

Witnesses said Kirby fled the business and went into the Dollar General after the exchange of gunfire.

Police were in the process of clearing the Dollar General when Kirby verbally acknowledged he was in the storage area of the business.

Police said there was a delay in taking Kirby into custody because he was wearing electrical equipment, possibly because he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his Antioch home in October 2017. Police said that was the only call it had received in the past concerning Kirby.

Employees at Resolution Inc. said Kirby worked there several years ago but had been laid off. Kirby's employment status is not known.

Bellshire, Goodlettsville and Taylor Stratton elementary schools, Goodlettsville and Madison middle schools and Hunters Lane High School were placed on lock-out status while police searched for Kirby. All schools returned to normal just before noon after Kirby was in custody.

Shooting suspect Ronald L. Kirby being taken from the Dollar General Store where he was hiding. pic.twitter.com/jgoidaIz0a — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 11, 2018

Gunman in custody. Was hiding in storage area of Dollar General. pic.twitter.com/3e3vMGaUnU — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 11, 2018

Shooting at Resolution Inc. off Dickerson Pk. Former employee reported to have shot current employee in the face. Victim at Vanderbilt Hospital. Suspect may have fled to neighboring Dollar General. Store evacuated. SWAT on scene. pic.twitter.com/BqK3d0Onf1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 11, 2018

