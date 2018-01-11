Titans to play Chargers at Wembley Stadium in London in 2018

The Titans will be playing in London during the 2018 season.

The NFL says the team will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium during the month of October.

The final date has not yet been set, but officials say it will take place in either week seven or week eight of the season.

The matchup between the two teams was originally scheduled to be played in Los Angeles.

This will be the team's first trip to an overseas stadium during the regular season. When the franchise was in Houston, the team played preseason games in Tokyo and Mexico City.

“We are excited as a franchise to be playing in London as part of the NFL’s International Series,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk to TitansOnline.com. “There is a great relationship developing between Nashville and London with music being the common thread. We are looking forward to showcasing our team to the NFL fans in London and throughout Europe.”

The NFL launched its International Series in 2007. Between then and now, there have been 21 games played in London.

Information about tickets will be announced by the NFL on Jan. 18.

