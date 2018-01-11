Big names added to lineup at Charlie Daniels' Volunteer Jam

Charlie Daniels stops to talk to Channel 4 on the red carpet. (WSMV)

Country legend Charlie Daniels has just added some big names to the 20th annual Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena.

Alabama, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Sara Evans and Travis Tritt will now join the all-star lineup on March 7.

Previously announced performers include Alison Krauss, Chris Janson, Eddie Montgomery and the Oak Ridge Boys.

This year's theme will be a tribute to Daniels.

"This year we get back to basics, back to the free form rocking traditions the Volunteer Jam was known for. I’m planning a jam at the last part of the show that will blow the roof off Bridgestone. And we’ve got the pickers coming this year that can make that happen big time," said Daniels in a news release.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Journey Home project, which is a nonprofit co-founded by Daniels to help veterans.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, at all Ticketmaster locations and at the Bridgestone Arena box office.

