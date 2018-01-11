Body of missing fisherman found at Center Hill Lake

TWRA officials say they have found the body of a man who went missing at Center Hill Lake.

Search crews found the body of Scott Northrup, 66, of Putnam County, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The body was recovered using a remote-operated vehicle in about 33 feet of water in the Florida Branch section of the lake. The location was less than 150 yards away from where Northrup's boat was recovered.

Authorities said Northrup was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Northrup was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he did not return home from a fishing trip when expected. His truck and trailer were found at the Hurricane boat ramp and his boat was found in the eater about 7:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, Northrup served as the coach and advisor for the Tennessee Tech Fishing Team. He was professor emeritus in the Tennessee Tech Department of Chemistry.

TWRA, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Search and Rescue Squad, searched late into the night on Wednesday. The search resumed early Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

