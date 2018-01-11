Governor hopeful's summit nixed over anti-Muslim concerns

Police are asking for help in locating the man suspected in the murder of a woman in Portland Thursday.More >>
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are already running into a major issue ahead of the expected snow and ice.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Hermitage bank on Thursday.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Search crews responded to the lake when the 66-year-old Putnam County man did not return home from his fishing trip as expected on Wednesday.More >>
A gunman is in custody after shooting two people in the Madison area.More >>
The Nashville International Airport saw a record number of travelers in 2017.More >>
The Cheatham County Juvenile Court was able to track her down her whereabouts and sent Goodlettsville police to go pick her up on Thursday.More >>
Someone in Nashville is now $50,000 richer! A lucky Powerball player won the prize on Wednesday night.More >>
Franklin police officers arrested a suspect after a foot chase in a subdivision on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
