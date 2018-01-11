Police looking for runaway juvenile believed to be armed, dangerous

Police are asking for help tracking a runaway teen who may be armed and dangerous.

Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility in Memphis on Dec. 12.

She is now believed to be in Cheatham County, specifically in Pleasant View or Joelton. She may also bee in the Goodlettsville area.

Police said the teen cut her hair short to disguise herself from law enforcement.

Widener is believed to be dangerous because she could have stolen firearms with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cheatham County dispatch at 615-792-2098.

