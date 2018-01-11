Police find juvenile who escaped from DCS facility - WSMV News 4

Police find juvenile who escaped from DCS facility

Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility on Dec. 12. (Source: Cheatham County Sheriff's Office) Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility on Dec. 12. (Source: Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)
Police say they have tracked down a runaway juvenile who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility in Memphis on Dec. 12.

The Cheatham County Juvenile Court was able to track her down her whereabouts and sent Goodlettsville police to go pick her up on Thursday.

Police said the teen cut her hair short to disguise herself from law enforcement.

Widener was thought to have stolen firearms with her.

