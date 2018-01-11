3 arrested after high-speed police pursuit in East Nashville

Three people were inside the vehicle that led police on a high-speed chase. (WSMV)

Three suspects are in custody after a wild police chase through East Nashville overnight.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers saw the suspects jump into a car on South 8th Street. Two of the people were armed.

Officers first tried stopping the red Chevy Cruz near Shelby Avenue.

The driver fled from officers, reaching high speeds by the time they reached Ellington Parkway.

At some point, the vehicle hit a curve and damaged its front left tire.

The driver reportedly continued to evade police as sparks and tire debris were flying from the vehicle.

Eventually, the driver got off on the exit at Hart Lane. When they tried getting back on Ellington Parkway, the vehicle stopped working.

Officers surrounded the car and were able to take all three people into custody.

Police said they found two guns that they believe belong to the suspects.

News 4 is working to obtain the suspects' names and their charges.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.