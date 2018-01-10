Police chief sues Berry Hill over recordings

Berry Hill Police Chief Robert Bennett is suing the city over secret recordings.

In 2016, Bennett was suspended without pay after he was caught recording conversations between himself, his police officers and other city officials without their knowledge or consent.

The city confiscated those recordings. The chief now wants them back.

The city responded to the suit, saying the recordings are city property.

