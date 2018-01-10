Task force submits recommendations on mass transit plan

A transit and affordability task force has made recommendations to Mayor Megan Barry on her $5.2 billion mass transit plan.

The task force, which includes business owners and a former mayor, believes that by the time the plan is fully implemented, the need for affordable housing must be met.

Barry asked the task force to ensure her plan would not displace small businesses and low-income residents.

The final report focuses on the following areas:

Community outreach and education

Guidance on transit-oriented developments

Greater government alignment and resilience

Funding

Private-public partnerships

