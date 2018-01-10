Task force submits recommendations on mass transit plan - WSMV News 4

Task force submits recommendations on mass transit plan

NASHVILLE, TN

A transit and affordability task force has made recommendations to Mayor Megan Barry on her $5.2 billion mass transit plan.

The task force, which includes business owners and a former mayor, believes that by the time the plan is fully implemented, the need for affordable housing must be met.

Barry asked the task force to ensure her plan would not displace small businesses and low-income residents.

The final report focuses on the following areas:

  • Community outreach and education
  • Guidance on transit-oriented developments
  • Greater government alignment and resilience
  • Funding
  • Private-public partnerships

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    Davidson County news
    Davidson County
