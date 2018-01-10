Witnesses sought in deadly assault

Metro police are still searching for a suspect in the fatal assault of a man last August.

Police said Thomas Nevills, 53, got into an argument with the suspect inside the One Stop Market at 626 40th Avenue North on Aug. 26. Nevills then walked to the corner of 40th Avenue North and Delaware Avenue, where he was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object. He later died at the hospital.

Surveillance video shows several witnesses recording the incident on their phones. Police said they have not spoken to any of those witnesses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has video recordings of the assault should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Pictures, video and audio files can now be submitted through the Crime Stoppers app. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.