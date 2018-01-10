Puppy mill owner surrenders 13 dogs

Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility in Memphis on Dec. 12. She is now believed to be in Cheatham County.More >>
Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility in Memphis on Dec. 12. She is now believed to be in Cheatham County.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Two people were able to narrowly escape from a semi truck after it crashed and then burst into flames in Dickson County on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two people were able to narrowly escape from a semi truck after it crashed and then burst into flames in Dickson County on Wednesday morning.More >>
Three suspects are in custody after a wild police chase through East Nashville overnight.More >>
Three suspects are in custody after a wild police chase through East Nashville overnight.More >>
Alyssia Shanice Dennis, 16, was last seen after her first period class at Hunters Lane High School on Dec. 4. Police said she did not return home and has not been seen by her parents since.More >>
Alyssia Shanice Dennis, 16, was last seen after her first period class at Hunters Lane High School on Dec. 4. Police said she did not return home and has not been seen by her parents since.More >>
A state lawmaker wants to make it illegal for students with disabilities to be paddled at Tennessee public schools.More >>
A state lawmaker wants to make it illegal for students with disabilities to be paddled at Tennessee public schools.More >>
As Middle Tennessee gets ready for a drastic change in the temperature, water departments are bracing for another round of potential pipe breaks.More >>
As Middle Tennessee gets ready for a drastic change in the temperature, water departments are bracing for another round of potential pipe breaks.More >>
Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says running back DeMarco Murray will not play against the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.More >>
Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says running back DeMarco Murray will not play against the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.More >>
In 2016, Berry Hill Police Chief Robert Bennett was suspended without pay after he was caught recording conversations between himself, his police officers and other city officials without their knowledge or consent.More >>
In 2016, Berry Hill Police Chief Robert Bennett was suspended without pay after he was caught recording conversations between himself, his police officers and other city officials without their knowledge or consent.More >>
A transit and affordability task force has made recommendations to Mayor Megan Barry on her $5.2 billion mass transit plan.More >>
A transit and affordability task force has made recommendations to Mayor Megan Barry on her $5.2 billion mass transit plan.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >>
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >>
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >>
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >>
The days and weeks following the September birth of daughter Alexis Olympia were difficult, according to a recent Vogue magazine interview.More >>
The days and weeks following the September birth of daughter Alexis Olympia were difficult, according to a recent Vogue magazine interview.More >>
A domestic dispute has landed a man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
A domestic dispute has landed a man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday night confirmed to News 4 he had an extramarital affair, an admission a months-long News 4 investigation prompted.More >>
Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday night confirmed to News 4 he had an extramarital affair, an admission a months-long News 4 investigation prompted.More >>
Two people were able to narrowly escape from a semi truck after it crashed and then burst into flames in Dickson County on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two people were able to narrowly escape from a semi truck after it crashed and then burst into flames in Dickson County on Wednesday morning.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are on the hunt for a skier. A viral video shows the skier being pulled down the street by a car.More >>
Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are on the hunt for a skier. A viral video shows the skier being pulled down the street by a car.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>