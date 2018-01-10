Puppy mill owner surrenders 13 dogs

Thirteen dogs have been rescued from a Macon County puppy mill after it was shut down.

Animal Rescue Corps said an elderly man who has been breeding dogs for 40 years voluntarily surrendered the animals.

They are all small-breed dogs, mostly Chihuahuas, ranging from 7 to 15 years old. Many of them have eye and skin infections and dental diseases.

Veterinarians and volunteers are working to get the dogs healthy and ready for a forever home.

“These would be considered puppy mill dogs and they come with their own set of challenges,” said Amy Haverstick, director of investigations with Animal Rescue Corps. “But they can also … surprise you. They’re resilient, all the dogs are resilient. We have volunteers that just spend time with them, get them used to being with people more often than not.”

Animal Rescue Corps is calling this Operation Thirteen. Once the dogs are ready to be adopted, their pictures will be posted on Animal Rescue Corps’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.