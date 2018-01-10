Thursday rain may delay TDOT putting brine on roads

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.

When weather events head toward Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has a usual plan. The weather of Thursday and Friday may force a change.

Kathryn Schulte of TDOT said when snow is coming, crews will usually go ahead and brine the roads. It gives them a head-start on plowing.

This week presents a problem with rain in the forecast for Thursday ahead of Friday's anticipated snow. Schulte said in cases like this, putting brine on the road is just not practical.

"We can't do any kind of pre-treatment with the rain," she said. "If you brine in the rain, it just washes off. If you salt in the rain, it just washes off. We won't be able to do anything until that Friday. If it starts sticking to the roads, then we can start sending out our trucks."

Schulte said crews will be loading trucks Thursday after the rain, so they'll be ready to go first-thing Friday morning. She said TDOT crews are also concerned the rain could leave a layer of ice under the snow. For that reason, Schulte advises drivers to be very cautious on the roads Friday.

