Deputy who fired shots did not have academy training

News 4 has learned the Grundy County sheriff’s deputy who fired shots into a suspect’s car last month, possibly killing a woman, did not receive any police academy training.

Shelby Comer was found shot to death two days before Christmas. She was the passenger in a car involved in a police chase and shooting.

Part-time Deputy Mike Holmes claims he shot at the car after the driver pointed a gun at him and tried to run him over.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said Holmes is not state certified, but is still in compliance with state standards.

“Just because a person has not gone to that training academy does not mean that they’re not qualified to work as a deputy or police officer part time,” Shrum said. “The word ‘uncertified’ … scares people, and they think, well, you know, they’ll just hire anybody. But I guarantee you this, there is a ton of uncertified, part-time auxiliary reserve deputies across this state.”

Part-time officers must complete at least 80 hours of training with the county that employs them and another 40 hours of training each year.

Certified full-time officers attend a 12-week program and annual training.

As the TBI continues the investigation into Comer’s death, Holmes is back on duty after being placed on a standard two-week leave.

The TBI’s findings will be passed on to the district attorney.

