Lawmakers joke, cite female attire in harassment training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - During the Tennessee legislature's sexual harassment training day, a female lawmaker said women should mind how they dress and a male lawmaker jokingly said a male colleague was harassing him.

According to The Tennessean , Republican Rep. Courtney Rogers of Goodlettsville said Wednesday that women have a "responsibility" to maintain their decorum. With the way some female lobbyists have dressed, she said she "had to fight the urge to laugh."

Before the presentation began, Democratic Rep. Joe Towns of Memphis jokingly said he was being harassed, pointed at Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle of Livingston and asked for him to be moved.

The training by the YWCA comes after Rep. Jeremy Durham was expelled over sexual misconduct allegations in September 2016 and Rep. Mark Lovell resigned over allegations in February.

