Police: Missing Goodlettsville teen found safe

Police say Alyssia Dennis was found safe on Wednesday. (Photo: Goodlettsville Police)

Police in Goodlettsville say a missing teen has been found safe.

Alyssia Shanice Dennis, 16, was last seen after her first period class at Hunters Lane High School on Dec. 4. Police said she did not return home and has not been seen by her parents since.

Police told News 4 that Dennis had been found safe on Wednesday night.

