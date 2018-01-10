Dickson police investigating threat made toward schools

Some schools in Dickson County were on high alert on Wednesday because of a threat.

Steve Sorrells, director of student services, said police are assessing some concerning statements that were made earlier in the week.

The situation only affected city schools and not the entire county.

The school district was informed about the situation by the police department.

Officials called for a modified lockdown, meaning that activities continued normally inside, but all visitors had to go through the office and students were not allowed outside.

Sorrells said there is no indication that the threat will be acted upon and that this was a precautionary measure.

Around noon, the school district said the situation had been resolved and that everything was back to normal.

The Dickson City Police Department has asked us to respond to community threat. As a result all visitors are asked to report to the main office of the school. Normal activities remain at all schools we will follow up as additional information becomes available. — Dickson Co Schools (@DCBE) January 10, 2018

The situation has been resolved with Dickson city police all activity should resume as normal and regular scheduled — Dickson Co Schools (@DCBE) January 10, 2018

