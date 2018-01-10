4WARN Weather: State of emergency declared due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
A state of emergency has been declared due to the winter weather, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.
The winter storm created big problems for drivers as road conditions deteriorated across Middle Tennessee.
Several accidents were reported on interstates during the afternoon around Nashville.
Multiple cars were involved in an accident on the ramp from I-65 to Briley Parkway that closed the ramp for more than an hour. Two people were injured in a crash on I-40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike. Two trucks jack-knifed on the ramp from I-65 North to I-24 West.
On I-65 South in White House, a tractor-trailer appeared to have slid off the interstate at the Highway 76 overpass. Traffic was diverted off the interstate while the interstate was cleared.
In Nashville, Metro Public Works crews have treated all of the primary and secondary roads. They will be monitoring the roads throughout the afternoon and evening. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads and let crews do their work. Several cars slid off Briley Parkway near Whites Creek Pike earlier in the day.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies have responded to half a dozen weather-related crashes and many roads are proving difficult to navigate, especially Dotsonville and Dover Roads.
The following roads in Montgomery County are closed due to the weather or traffic accidents:
- Needmore Road between Tiny Town and Boy Scout Road
- Trenton Road at Spring Creek Bridge
- Interstate 24 at mile marker 91
- Kraft Street between College and Summer Street
- I-24 exit 8 westbound ramp
TDOT crews are focusing on the interstates. Some drivers started around 4 a.m. Friday and will be out as late as they need to be to make sure roads are in good condition. Each salt truck can hold up to 10 tons. One driver told News 4 he had to refill his truck three times during his shift Friday morning.
To the west, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said roads in Memphis are "treacherous." A wreck involving 20 cars has closed Interstate 40 West near Jackson.
As temperatures dropped on Friday, rain transitioned to a freezing rain/sleet/snow mix before changing to all snow later in the day.
News 4 chief meteorologist Lisa Spencer says accumulating ice will pave the way for slick roads and dangerous driving conditions. Spencer says snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be likely in general, which will fall on top of the ice.
Some areas in northwest Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky could receive 3 to 4 inches.
The snow will taper off from west to east Friday night, but bitterly cold temperatures this weekend will keep road problems around for several days.
Dean Flener with TEMA is warning Tennesseans to stay home if they can and use their best judgment about getting out on the roads. He says they are very concerned about ice accumulating on power lines and the high winds causing power outages.
TEMA has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville. It is staffed to monitor weather and road conditions, and to address any safety needs.
There are currently no reported widespread power outages.
If you are stranded and need help, dial *847 to get assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Gov. Bill Haslam has closed all state offices in West and Middle Tennessee. Click here to see the full list. Some employees may still need to report to work if they have mission-critical responsibilities.
Here's a list of road conditions in the Midstate, as of 8 p.m.:
- Cheatham County - Accumulating snow
- Davidson County - Patches of snow and ice
- Dickson County - Accumulating snow
- Hickman County - Accumulating snow
- Houston County - Accumulating snow
- Humphreys County - Accumulating snow
- Lawrence County - Clear
- Lewis County - Accumulating snow
- Macon County - Wet with light snow
- Montgomery County - Accumulating snow
- Perry County - Accumulating snow
- Robertson County - Accumulating ice
- Smith County - Patches of snow and ice
- Stewart County - Accumulating snow
- Sumner County - Accumulating snow
- Trousdale County - Patches of snow and ice
- Wayne County - Accumulating snow
- Williamson County - Patches of snow and ice
- Wilson County - Patches of snow and ice
