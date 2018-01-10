4WARN Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for western Middle TN for Friday

When weather events head toward Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has a usual plan. The weather of Thursday and Friday may force a change.

Predicted snowfall amounts for the Midstate, as of 6 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

Watches and advisories have been issued for Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee from 6 a.m. until midnight Friday.

As of Thursday morning, News 4 meteorologist Dan Thomas says 1 to 2 inches of snow looks most likely for the Midstate. The snow will fall on top of freezing rain and sleet.

A cold front will bring scattered showers on Thursday, with the best chance for rain on Thursday night and into early Friday. Rain will turn to a rain and snow mix overnight Thursday and into Friday before snow during the day on Friday.

The northwestern part of our region will begin seeing the impacts during Friday morning's commute.

The snow will taper off from west to east Friday night, but bitterly cold temperatures this weekend will keep road problems around for several days.

Stay with the 4WARN Weather team as we track the winter storm as it moves closer to Middle Tennessee.

