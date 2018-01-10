4WARN Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for western Middle TN for Friday

A cold front will bring scattered showers on Thursday, with the best chance for rain on Thursday night and into early Friday. Rain will turn to a rain and snow mix overnight Thursday and into Friday before snow during the day on Friday.
The northwestern part of our region will begin seeing the impacts during Friday morning's commute.
The snow will taper off from west to east Friday night, but bitterly cold temperatures this weekend will keep road problems around for several days.
Stay with the 4WARN Weather team as we track the winter storm as it moves closer to Middle Tennessee.
