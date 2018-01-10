4WARN Weather Alert: Winter storm moving toward Middle TN

When weather events head toward Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has a usual plan. The weather of Thursday and Friday may force a change.

Predicted snowfall amounts for the Midstate, as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

Watches and advisories have been issued for Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the winter storm heading toward Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

In Calloway, Christian, Todd and Trigg counties in Kentucky, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday.

In Allen, Logan and Simpson counties in Kentucky, the time frame for the Winter Storm Warning is 4 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

News 4 chief meteorologist Lisa Spencer says rain will transition to a wintry mix overnight before changing into snow during the day on Friday.

Spencer says 1 to 2 inches of snow will be likely, on top of a coating of ice.

A cold front will bring scattered showers on Thursday, with the best chance for rain on Thursday night and into early Friday. Rain will turn to a rain and snow mix overnight Thursday and into Friday before snow during the day on Friday.

The northwestern part of our region could begin seeing the wintry mix between 2 and 3 a.m. Friday. According to the latest models, Nashville may not see any wintry precipitation until 8:30 or 9 a.m. and then snow by the early afternoon.

The snow will taper off from west to east Friday night, but bitterly cold temperatures this weekend will keep road problems around for several days.

Stay with the 4WARN Weather team throughout the day as we track this winter storm.

