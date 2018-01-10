4WARN Weather Alert: Snow in the forecast on Friday - WSMV News 4

4WARN Weather Alert: Snow in the forecast on Friday

Predicted snowfall totals as of Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. Predicted snowfall totals as of Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 12 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow.

News 4 Meteorologist Dan Thomas says 1 to 3 inches of snow looks most likely for Middle Tennessee, but some areas could get between 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Friday morning is expected to start out with rain, which will turn to sleet and then all snow later in the day. Roads will turn treacherous in many areas, especially for the Friday night commute.

The snow will taper off from west to east Friday night, but bitterly cold temperatures this weekend will keep road problems around for several days.

Stay with the 4WARN Weather team as we track the winter storm as it moves closer to Middle Tennessee.

