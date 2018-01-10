Officials investigate suspicious smell at John Overton HS - WSMV News 4

All-clear given after officials investigate suspicious smell at John Overton High School

Students and staff were evacuated from the school Wednesday morning. (WSMV) Students and staff were evacuated from the school Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
Classes at John Overton High School are back in session after a strange odor prompted a brief evacuation Wednesday morning.

Fire department officials said the smell was coming from the sewage line and was not dangerous. Everyone was cleared to come back inside.

A school administrator told News 4 that someone smelled something and thought it was possibly a gas leak, so they called the fire department to investigate.

One student had just pulled into the parking lot when she heard the news.

"I'm kinda shaky about it because I don't want to go inside and something happen to one of the kids or even myself," said senior Maleea Webb.

Students were kept in the gym and cafeteria until crews could clear the smell they say was coming from the side of the school near the auditorium. Commercial-sized fans were brought in to help speed up the process.

Classes at the high school are operating on a two-hour delay.

The issue also caused big delays for school buses in the area. The same buses that the high school students use also pick up elementary and middle school students. Several buses were held up for about an hour before they could resume their routes.

The following nine schools were affected by the delays:

  • Norman Binkley Elementary School
  • Crieve Hall Elementary School
  • Haywood Elementary School
  • Tusculum Elementary School
  • Granbery Elementary School
  • Shayne Elementary School
  • Croft Middle School
  • McMurray Middle School
  • Oliver Middle School

