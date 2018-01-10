Tips, tricks for National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

If you're looking for ways to cut your electric bill down, especially with the recent cold temperatures, today is a great day to do it.

Wednesday is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and we've got some tips and tricks to help you.

Energy experts recommend setting up an appointment to get your heating system tuned up. Your maintenance alone can save you 3 to 10 percent of your costs.

If you're planning on updating an appliance, make sure you can get an energy-efficient model.

You may already be aware of this, but turning down your thermostat is another simple way to save. Just changing the temperature by 3 degrees can save you 10 percent on your bill.

Lowering the water heater temperature when it's not in use can also save you some big bucks.

Also make sure to unplug appliances when you're not using them, such as your toaster or your blender.

