Alabama's Thompson to be sworn in Friday as TVA board member

A domestic dispute has landed a man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
Goodlettsville Police are seeking information about a teen who disappeared in December.More >>
Some schools in Dickson County were on high alert on Wednesday because of a threat.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow.More >>
Police in Goodlettsville are asking for help finding a juvenile who has been missing since December.More >>
The wreck happened at mile marker 179, which is between Interstate 840 and Highway 96. TDOT estimates the scene will not be clear until noon.More >>
Fire department officials said the smell was coming from the sewage line and was not dangerous. Everyone was cleared to come back inside.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Gallatin Pike North around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
If you're looking for ways to cut your electric bill down, especially with the recent cold temperatures, today is a great day to do it.More >>
An Alabama man is joining the nine-member TVA Board of Directors.More >>
