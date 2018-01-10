Man injured in crash involving train in Madison - WSMV News 4

Man injured in crash involving train in Madison

The crash happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Gallatin Pike North. (WSMV) The crash happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Gallatin Pike North. (WSMV)
A man was injured in a crash involving a train in Madison on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Gallatin Pike North around 10:15 p.m.

The car has front-end damage and a broken windshield. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the railroad crossing guards were down and the lights were flashing.

News 4 is working to learn what caused the crash.

