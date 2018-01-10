Man injured in crash involving train in Madison

The crash happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Gallatin Pike North. (WSMV)

A man was injured in a crash involving a train in Madison on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Gallatin Pike North around 10:15 p.m.

The car has front-end damage and a broken windshield. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the railroad crossing guards were down and the lights were flashing.

News 4 is working to learn what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.