Suspect arrested in downtown Nashville stabbing - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested in downtown Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was stabbed in the neck with a can opener in downtown Nashville overnight.

The incident happened at the intersection of Church Street and 3rd Avenue North just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim and suspect reportedly know each other, but it's not clear what led up to the assault. Police said the victim was intoxicated.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

