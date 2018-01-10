Police: Woman shot boyfriend during domestic dispute; Baby injured in incident

A man is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after he was allegedly shot by his girlfriend.

According to Metro police, the altercation began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside an apartment on Bell Road in Hermitage.

During the fight, police said the woman shot her boyfriend repeatedly in the chest. Police have identified the man as Gregory Eugene Suggs.

The woman reportedly dropped Suggs off at TriStar Summit Medical Center. He was later transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

According to investigators, the couple's child was inside the apartment during the incident. The child, who reportedly has scratches and bruises, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for evaluation. She did not appear to have any injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the argument remain unknown.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.