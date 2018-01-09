Final defendant sentenced in military equipment scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The U.S. attorney's office in Nashville said 29-year-old Jonathan Wolford of Clarksville was sentenced Tuesday to three years' probation and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution to the Army. Wolford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and sell Army property.

Seven people, including Wolford, have pleaded guilty in the case. The eighth person, John Roberts, was convicted at a jury trial in August and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Four people were sentenced in December and the rest this week.

The large military installation lies along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

