Frozen pipes more vulnerable in southern states

Burst pipes are ruining homes across the Midstate.

LaTosha Matthews said her Hermitage apartment was destroyed last Wednesday after it appears pipes froze and burst in the vacant apartment above her.

“It was devastating, to walk into your home and see all of your things destroyed and underwater and wet, it was devastating to me and my son,” Matthews said.

Matthews said she knew it would be freezing, so before she left for work she opened her cabinet doors, left her faucets dripping and made sure there was plenty of heat inside.

“I followed that procedure,” she said.

Matthews said she is still trying to get answers from apartment managers, but believes a pipe burst in the vacant apartment above her.

“You can see where it came through the walls because, look, you can just rip it,” Matthew said.

Hiller Plumbing is responding to all sorts of these calls.

“It got cold so quick. People weren't really prepared for it,” Robert Bing said.

Bing is from Michigan. He said states to the north actually see fewer pipes burst.

“People in the North deal with cold weather better,” Bing said.

Bing said it's also because most homes in northern climates are built with water pipes on the inside of the building insulation, protecting them from sub-freezing weather.

Many homes in southern states have pipes close to outside walls.

“If it's an outside wall and you get wind blowing on the wall it can freeze,” Bing said.

Bing said if you really want to be proactive, have a plumber inspect the pipes in your house and reroute them if there is concern.

“It could save you from a lot of mess,” he said.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.