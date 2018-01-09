Missing Dickson man found safe, Silver Alert canceled - WSMV News 4

Missing Dickson man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Posted: Updated:
Fred Pickard was last seen at his Dickson home on Tuesday. (Source: Dickson County Sheriff's Office) Fred Pickard was last seen at his Dickson home on Tuesday. (Source: Dickson County Sheriff's Office)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Dickson man who suffers from dementia was found safe on Tuesday night.

Fred Pickard, 75, was last seen at his Dickson home between 1:40 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a brown flannel shirt, tennis shoes and a tan jacket.

Authorities canceled the Silver Alert late Tuesday night after Pickard was found safe.

