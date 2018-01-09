Council members want to extend in-patient care at Nashville Gene - WSMV News 4

Council members want to extend in-patient care at Nashville General

Metro Council members Steve Glover and Erica Gilmore said they will push the council to pass a bill that would protect in-patient care at Nashville General Hospital until June 2019.

Mayor Megan Barry wants to end in-patient care at the hospital and turn it into a clinic.

Councilman Steve Glover criticized the mayor for her surprising announcement that didn’t go to the council first.

“The bill does say to the mayor very clearly, you don’t make statements like you made on Nov. 9. You don’t sit there and tell us you’re closing something when in fact you don’t have the authority to do it either,” Glover said.

Barry has said the city needs to look for a new model of providing indigent care in Nashville, saying the current system costs too much.

The mayor’s office issued a statement calling the proposal “political grandstanding.”

