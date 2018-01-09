Public hearing held for Nashville mass transit plan

A public hearing for Mayor Megan Barry’s mass transit proposal was held Tuesday night.

The $5.2 billion “Let’s Move Nashville” project would be funded by increases on sales, business, hotel and car rental taxes.

Dozens spoke on the plan at Tuesday’s public hearing. Those in support said the plan will not only improve transportation, but build communities and create jobs.

Others said they want more proof.

“It means jobs. Good quality, good paying jobs for local people,” said Ethan Link with the Laborers Union.

“We just want some community benefits, some type of affordable housing and some type of good paying jobs,” Kutonia Smith-Bond said.

Metro Council will vote on an ordinance that would approve a surcharge for the project. It would request the Davidson County Election Commission put the issue to a public vote in May.

The first reading will be held Thursday. If successful, it must then pass two more council votes before the public referendum.

