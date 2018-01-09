US appeals court: Tennessee abortion amendment vote was OK

Burst pipes are ruining homes across the Midstate. LaTosha Matthews said her Hermitage apartment was destroyed last Wednesday after it appears pipes froze and burst in the vacant apartment above her.More >>
Burst pipes are ruining homes across the Midstate. LaTosha Matthews said her Hermitage apartment was destroyed last Wednesday after it appears pipes froze and burst in the vacant apartment above her.More >>
A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Dickson man who suffers from dementia was found safe on Tuesday night.More >>
A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Dickson man who suffers from dementia was found safe on Tuesday night.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.More >>
A public hearing for Mayor Megan Barry’s mass transit proposal was held Tuesday night.More >>
A public hearing for Mayor Megan Barry’s mass transit proposal was held Tuesday night.More >>
A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.More >>
A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.More >>
Williamson County leaders have approved plans to build 10 new schools in five years to keep up with extreme growth and the number of students enrolling.More >>
Williamson County leaders have approved plans to build 10 new schools in five years to keep up with extreme growth and the number of students enrolling.More >>
Temporary repairs are finished and a section of Highway 70 in Cookeville is back open after a water main break.More >>
Temporary repairs are finished and a section of Highway 70 in Cookeville is back open after a water main break.More >>
Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs. Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down.More >>
Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs. Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are returning for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits his term...More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have gaveled in for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits term limits.More >>
Metro Council members Steve Glover and Erica Gilmore said they will push the council to pass a bill that would protect in-patient care at Nashville General Hospital until June 2019.More >>
Metro Council members Steve Glover and Erica Gilmore said they will push the council to pass a bill that would protect in-patient care at Nashville General Hospital until June 2019.More >>