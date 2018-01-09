New hotels look to accommodate Franklin visitors

Officials in Franklin say so many people want to visit the city, they’re adding 700 hotel rooms to accommodate them all.

There are currently five hotels under construction.

Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said they work hard to get the word out about Franklin.

“We have seen really tremendous growth coming into Franklin, and it’s been great,” Westman Chin said. “During this past holiday season, you couldn’t walk down the streets.”

Several high-profile events, including the Pilgrimage Festival headlined by Justin Timberlake, have recently put Franklin in the spotlight.

