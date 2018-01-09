2 Franklin attorneys arrested, accused of selling drugs

Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs.

Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down. Police said detectives were able to purchase drugs from both attorneys in an undercover operation.

According to police, the drugs in question were THC concentrate and edible THC concentrate.

“Both of these suspects were trusted members of the criminal justice system,” Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said in a release. “This case is particularly disappointing because of the close working relationship and trust that the criminal justice community had with both defendants.”

Police said both private attorneys previously worked for the district attorney’s office. Felner was an assistant district attorney from 2001-2207. Wells was a DUI coordinator for 14 months beginning in 2006.

Felner and Wells both face felony drug charges. Their bond was set at $7,500 each.

