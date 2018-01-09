Predators sign trio of defensemen to contract extensions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed a trio of defensemen to contract extensions - Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin and Anthony Bitetto.

The Predators announced the moves Tuesday.

They signed Weber to a two-year contract worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. The 29-year-old Weber has played 98 games since joining the Predators in July 2016.

Irwin also received a two-year contract worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. The 30-year-old defenseman played a career-high 74 games last season with Nashville, and he has seven points in 31 games this season.

Bitetto is averaging 13 minutes, 43 seconds in 22 games played this season or Nashville. He received a one-year, $650,000 contract. The 27-year-old defenseman has played 86 games over four seasons for the Predators.

