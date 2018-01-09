Woman arrested after Clarksville road rage incident

Chantale Coats was arrested by Clarksville Police on charges of aggravated assault and simple possession. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on aggravated assault charges after shooting allegedly shooting at a man on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Monday.

Police said a man called police around 5:30 p.m. saying he was shot at by someone driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup. After the man was shot at, he called 911 and followed the vehicle until told to discontinue by dispatchers.

Police found the vehicle matching the description, driven by Chantale Coats, provided by the victim and pulled it over on Kraft Street a few minutes later.

Police found a 45-caliber handgun, which had been fired, on the floorboard inside the truck.

An inspection of the victim’s vehicle showed a hole in the rear license plate which appeared to be a bullet hole.

When officers looked at the hood of the suspect’s vehicle, they found the hood had a bullet hole which was most likely caused during the discharge of the handgun at the victim’s vehicle.

The reason for the road rage has not been determined, other than the driver being in a hurry, according to police.

Police also found a baggy with marijuana inside Coats’ car.

She was charged with aggravated assault and simple possession and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $101,000 bond.

