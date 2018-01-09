Nashville singer to perform at Winter Olympics

Ayla Brown has been singing the national anthem in front of crowds since she was 12. (WSMV)

Ayla Brown remembers the first time she sang the national anthem in front of a crowd. It was at a high school basketball game when she was 12 years old.

"And I remember I got paid a check afterward for $12 and I ran over to my mom and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! I could do this for a living one day and it could be my job,’” Brown said.

And that’s exactly what happened. But Brown didn’t always belt “The Star-Spangled Banner” for basketball players. At one point she played alongside them, earning a four-year scholarship to shoot hoops at Boston College.

Though in some cases, she did both: sang the anthem, then played.

"I loved every second of it, but the minute I graduated I moved down to Nashville and I've been singing and writing music ever since,” she said.

Whether it's competing on “American Idol” or performing the anthem at the Republican National Convention, Brown told News 4 she never gets tired of singing. She still always gets a little bit nervous.

"Of course I get nervous! Yeah, I'm human. I get nervous for everything, but what, would I not do it? No. I just suck it up and I sing the song and I sing my heart out," Brown said.

And though she's done it hundreds of times, Brown said it's safe to say singing the national anthem at the 2018 Winter Olympics will be a performance like never before.

"It will be my first time, and just because of that it will be so memorable and so special," Brown said.

Brown will be singing at two hockey games, once for the men's team and once for the women's team.

For Brown, the women's game will be extra exciting since her boyfriend's sister Kacey Bellamy plays on the team.

Brown had special t-shirts made for the occasion. Click here for information on how to purchase one. Proceeds will help fund Brown's trip to the Olympics.

