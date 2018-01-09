Deadline to submit FAFSA for TN Promise extended - WSMV News 4

Deadline to submit FAFSA for TN Promise extended

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The deadline to submit the FAFSA for the Tennessee Promise program has been extended.

Officials say the deadline was pushed back because of school closings related to weather and illness across the state.

Students will now have until Jan. 26 to submit their FAFSA, which is required to be considered for the program.

Tennessee Promise allows students to apply for two years of tuition-free classes at community and technical colleges across the state.

