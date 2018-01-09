Construction work to affect parking at Nashville airport - WSMV News 4

Construction work to affect parking at Nashville airport

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Passengers at the Nashville International Airport will encounter some temporary parking changes as construction work continues.

A section of long-term parking lot A will close starting this Saturday.

The remaining spaces in lot A will still be available, along with the additional parking lots the airport has to offer.

Click here for more information about airport parking options.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Construction work to affect parking at Nashville airportMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.