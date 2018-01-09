Clarksville police searching for answers in shooting - WSMV News 4

Clarksville police searching for answers in New Year's Day shooting

Posted: Updated:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are still looking for answers after a shooting at a nightclub in Clarksville on New Year's Day.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Starlight Lounge on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

A man with a gunshot wound to his stomach was later found at a business on Riverside Drive.

Multiple people witnessed the shooting, and police are hoping they will come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Clarksville police searching for answers in New Year's Day shootingMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.