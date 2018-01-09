Clarksville police searching for answers in New Year's Day shooting

Police are still looking for answers after a shooting at a nightclub in Clarksville on New Year's Day.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Starlight Lounge on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

A man with a gunshot wound to his stomach was later found at a business on Riverside Drive.

Multiple people witnessed the shooting, and police are hoping they will come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.