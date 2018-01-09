Police investigating shooting at James A. Cayce Homes - WSMV News 4

Police investigating shooting at James A. Cayce Homes

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened Tuesday morning. (WSMV) The shooting happened Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
Quentin Transley said he shot in self-defense. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Quentin Transley said he shot in self-defense. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Tyquez Burns was injured in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Tyquez Burns was injured in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have interviewed a man wanted for questioning in a shooting at the James A. Cayce Homes development on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of South 8th Court.

Tyquez Burns, 21, was injured in the shooting. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Detectives wanted to question Quentin Transley, 34, who is believed to have been involved. Police said he met with detectives and claimed self-defense. he also surrendered a pistol.

Police said this investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police investigating shooting at James A. Cayce HomesMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.