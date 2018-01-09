Police investigating shooting at James A. Cayce Homes

Tyquez Burns was injured in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Quentin Transley said he shot in self-defense. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have interviewed a man wanted for questioning in a shooting at the James A. Cayce Homes development on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of South 8th Court.

Tyquez Burns, 21, was injured in the shooting. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Detectives wanted to question Quentin Transley, 34, who is believed to have been involved. Police said he met with detectives and claimed self-defense. he also surrendered a pistol.

Police said this investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

