Crews repairing large water main break in Cookeville

Temporary repairs are finished and a section of Highway 70 in Cookeville is back open after a water main break.

Drivers were previously being asked to avoid East Spring Street from Highway 111 to Beverly Hills Market.

The break created two big holes in the ground. Crews told News 4 one of the holes was 14 feet deep.

The break affected drivers, surrounding homes and nearby businesses.

"Main reason why we like it is that we get to work with dogs all day, of course," said Steven Trojack, referring to his job at Steve and Leslie's Grooming in Cookeville.

Trojack said you just don't get stressed when working around dogs all day. Still, he cautiously watched what was happening just down the street.

Cookeville operations superintendent Carey Phy said a water main broke Monday night on Highway 70 in front of Nabors Towing.

"As the temperatures change and the ground freezes and thaws, the water breaks and as the water emerges from the pavement, it creates a void," Phy said.

"Luckily, we're on the other side of the road," Trojack said.

For a while, the hole effected water quality to surrounding places.

"Ours was almost really, really dark brown where mud got in it," Trojack said. "Thank God we drink bottled water and give bottled water to our dogs."

Of much bigger concern to Trojack was the traffic usually coming through this stretch of Highway 70 was blocked for part of the day. Some businesses just closed.

"That ain't the best," said Trojack, referring to the road closure signs. "It's bad for business. A lot of customers don't know we're open. They think either our water's shut off or they can't get to us."

Phy said the road patch in place now is just a temporary fix to get roads back open and businesses up and going again. She said a more permanent fix will come later.

With the hole patched, Trojack said he's still smiling Tuesday with the help of some friends.

"These animals, they don't care what kind of day you're having," he said. "They try to make you feel better. I can't complain too much."

