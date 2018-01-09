Homicide investigation underway in Winchester

Winchester Police confirmed that Harvey Dwayne Harper, 41, of Shelbyville was found dead in a car Monday afternoon around 3:30.

Police said a patrol officer found Harper in an area of Oak Park.

There is no official cause of death listed thus far, but officers believe it was due to gunshot wounds. This case is being treated as a homicide. However, police do not have any suspects at this time.

Officials with the Winchester Police Department said they are conducting interviews and following leads. The investigation is ongoing.

