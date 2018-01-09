Homicide investigation underway in Winchester

Burst pipes are ruining homes across the Midstate. LaTosha Matthews said her Hermitage apartment was destroyed last Wednesday after it appears pipes froze and burst in the vacant apartment above her.More >>
Burst pipes are ruining homes across the Midstate. LaTosha Matthews said her Hermitage apartment was destroyed last Wednesday after it appears pipes froze and burst in the vacant apartment above her.More >>
A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Dickson man who suffers from dementia was found safe on Tuesday night.More >>
A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Dickson man who suffers from dementia was found safe on Tuesday night.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.More >>
A public hearing for Mayor Megan Barry’s mass transit proposal was held Tuesday night.More >>
A public hearing for Mayor Megan Barry’s mass transit proposal was held Tuesday night.More >>
A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.More >>
A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.More >>
Williamson County leaders have approved plans to build 10 new schools in five years to keep up with extreme growth and the number of students enrolling.More >>
Williamson County leaders have approved plans to build 10 new schools in five years to keep up with extreme growth and the number of students enrolling.More >>
Temporary repairs are finished and a section of Highway 70 in Cookeville is back open after a water main break.More >>
Temporary repairs are finished and a section of Highway 70 in Cookeville is back open after a water main break.More >>
Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs. Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down.More >>
Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs. Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are returning for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits his term...More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have gaveled in for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits term limits.More >>
Metro Council members Steve Glover and Erica Gilmore said they will push the council to pass a bill that would protect in-patient care at Nashville General Hospital until June 2019.More >>
Metro Council members Steve Glover and Erica Gilmore said they will push the council to pass a bill that would protect in-patient care at Nashville General Hospital until June 2019.More >>
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.More >>
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.More >>
Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs. Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down.More >>
Police in Franklin have arrested two local attorneys accused of selling drugs. Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after grand jury indictments were handed down.More >>
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >>
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >>
Police in Murfreesboro have arrested three suspects, including two juveniles, and are searching for another in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
Police in Murfreesboro have arrested three suspects, including two juveniles, and are searching for another in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
This year's flu season is not just hitting hard in the usual groups: the elderly, children and pregnant woman. A healthy, resilient, resistant age group is also coming down with this nastier strain.More >>
This year's flu season is not just hitting hard in the usual groups: the elderly, children and pregnant woman. A healthy, resilient, resistant age group is also coming down with this nastier strain.More >>
A California man who tried to kill a wolf spider with a torch lighter set his apartment ablaze in the process.More >>
A California man who tried to kill a wolf spider with a torch lighter set his apartment ablaze in the process.More >>
The park has 12 gators rescued from captivity now hibernating in the ice. He says they lower their body temperature and metabolism under water to survive.More >>
The park has 12 gators rescued from captivity now hibernating in the ice. He says they lower their body temperature and metabolism under water to survive.More >>
LeBron James and rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage to an advertising image by retailer H&M showing a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle."More >>
LeBron James and rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage to an advertising image by retailer H&M showing a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle."More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
The Aviation Safety Network has revealed that 2017 was the safest year in aviation history.More >>
The Aviation Safety Network has revealed that 2017 was the safest year in aviation history.More >>