Lineup revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

The lineup has been announced for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester.

Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10. The festival also features acts Bon Iver, Sheryl Crow, Alt-J, Moon Taxi, and scores of other bands and performers.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Bonnaroo website.

The Grand Ole Opry will be hosting a live show from Bonnaroo for the first time ever. Artists scheduled to appear in the show will be announced within the next few weeks.

More information on lineup, tickets and travel arrangements (Bonnaroo has a shuttle service that runs from Nashville and BNA) can be found online at www.bonnaroo.com.

