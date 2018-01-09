Elderly resident critically burned in Maury County house fire

An elderly Maury County resident is in the hospital after being critically burned in a house fire.

Firefighters responded to the home on Tanyard Hollow Road just after 12:40 p.m. Monday.

A bystander took video of flames destroying the home.

Fire officials said the resident was able to get out on his or her own. The victim needed to be airlifted to the hospital, but the helicopter couldn't fly due to weather conditions.

Police advise that if you have elderly family members, you should take the time to make sure their smoke detectors are working properly. Officials also encourage installing additional alarms if residents have hearing impairments.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.